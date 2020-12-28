ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 731,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 144,806 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 44,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 54.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.07. 3,979,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,604,427. The company has a market capitalization of $195.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 8.47.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 98.83% and a negative net margin of 166.01%. On average, analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

