Acute Angle Cloud Trading 20.6% Lower This Week (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $272,755.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HADAX, LBank and CoinTiger.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,110.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $745.42 or 0.02749533 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.58 or 0.00489037 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $365.49 or 0.01348147 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.85 or 0.00608065 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004993 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00255822 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00022085 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BiteBTC, OKEx, LBank and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

