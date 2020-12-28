AceD (ACED) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $325.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. AceD has a total market cap of $700,127.60 and approximately $325.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AceD token can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, AceD has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AceD alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000238 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 264.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000314 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About AceD

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a token. AceD’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,475,507 tokens. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.