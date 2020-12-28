Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FAX) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FAX) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

FAX stock opened at $4.43 on Monday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.