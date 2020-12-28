9F (NYSE:JFU) Shares Up 13.3%

9F Inc. (NYSE:JFU) shares shot up 13.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.36. 2,220,806 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 1,263,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 9F stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 9F Inc. (NYSE:JFU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, online wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

