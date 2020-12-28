$9.88 EPS Expected for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to announce earnings of $9.88 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $8.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $10.54. Quidel posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 888%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year earnings of $19.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.60 to $19.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $39.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.10 to $53.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.30 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company’s revenue was up 276.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

QDEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of Quidel to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total value of $2,114,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.17, for a total transaction of $852,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,441.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,743 shares of company stock worth $6,206,332 over the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Quidel by 111.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,895,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,325 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Quidel by 588.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,020,000 after purchasing an additional 370,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Quidel by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,906,000 after buying an additional 219,881 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quidel by 49.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 302,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,326,000 after buying an additional 99,604 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 2,433.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 267,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,682,000 after buying an additional 256,932 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $197.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.74. Quidel has a 12 month low of $71.90 and a 12 month high of $306.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

