$81.93 Million in Sales Expected for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will report sales of $81.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.79 million. Lexington Realty Trust reported sales of $83.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year sales of $326.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $322.94 million to $330.05 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $329.14 million, with estimates ranging from $327.76 million to $330.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $84.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lexington Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 425,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 23,396 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 78,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LXP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.63. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

