$725.48 Million in Sales Expected for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report $725.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $689.80 million and the highest is $756.88 million. Scientific Games posted sales of $863.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SGMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Scientific Games stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.49. The stock had a trading volume of 371,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,497. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.09. Scientific Games has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $43.87.

In related news, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 2,499,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $69,999,972.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 4,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $131,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,617,061 shares of company stock valued at $465,277,708. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,558,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 85.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 11,486 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the third quarter worth about $4,289,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 1,318.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 423,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,800,000 after purchasing an additional 394,056 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

