$64.85 Million in Sales Expected for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will announce $64.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.93 million and the lowest is $63.61 million. Kite Realty Group Trust reported sales of $75.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year sales of $262.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $260.49 million to $265.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $260.89 million, with estimates ranging from $254.98 million to $272.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kite Realty Group Trust.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of KRG stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.18. 7,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,046. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 212.00, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.39. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $19.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 19.28%.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 18,089 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $239,498.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,564 shares in the company, valued at $722,427.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,055,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after buying an additional 1,896,793 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,277,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,534,000 after purchasing an additional 512,812 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,040,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,279,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 678,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.