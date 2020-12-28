$607.41 Million in Sales Expected for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will post $607.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $618.14 million and the lowest is $594.80 million. JetBlue Airways posted sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 70.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year sales of $2.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $6.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBLU. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.84. 212,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,027,457. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.60. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $21.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 117.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 451,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 243,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

