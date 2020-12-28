$489.24 Million in Sales Expected for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) will announce $489.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $487.20 million to $492.70 million. Entegris posted sales of $427.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.79 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on ENTG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

Entegris stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.58. The company had a trading volume of 460,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,824. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 1.35. Entegris has a 1 year low of $38.12 and a 1 year high of $100.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.73 and a 200 day moving average of $74.41.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $307,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,236.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $268,626.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,102.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

