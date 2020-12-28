$45.79 Million in Sales Expected for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will announce $45.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.40 million and the highest is $46.00 million. Preferred Bank posted sales of $42.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year sales of $178.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $178.30 million to $179.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $183.50 million, with estimates ranging from $180.40 million to $185.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 30.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Preferred Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley raised Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of PFBC stock traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $49.54. The company had a trading volume of 67,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,123. The firm has a market cap of $745.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 39.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

