$39.46 Million in Sales Expected for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) will post $39.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Safehold’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.17 million and the lowest is $38.80 million. Safehold posted sales of $29.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year sales of $154.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $154.30 million to $155.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $178.05 million, with estimates ranging from $172.30 million to $186.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Safehold.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Safehold had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.27 million.

SAFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Safehold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Safehold in the third quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 25.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 323.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $74.00 on Monday. Safehold has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $75.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00 and a beta of -0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.03%.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safehold (SAFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.