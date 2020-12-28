$253.78 Million in Sales Expected for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will report $253.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $257.23 million. Hostess Brands posted sales of $216.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWNK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 34,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $451,737.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,749 shares in the company, valued at $451,737. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,504,192 shares of company stock worth $60,568,050. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,325,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,397,000 after purchasing an additional 140,054 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,035,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,736,000 after purchasing an additional 347,545 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 0.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,698,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,579,000 after purchasing an additional 76,525 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 18.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,657,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,760,000 after purchasing an additional 881,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,953,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,083,000 after purchasing an additional 207,047 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $14.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.86. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

