$247.04 Million in Sales Expected for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) to report $247.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for GDS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $245.38 million and the highest is $248.09 million. GDS reported sales of $169.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full year sales of $869.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $865.53 million to $876.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.31). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GDS by 11.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,583,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,219,000 after purchasing an additional 380,725 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 39.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,444,000 after purchasing an additional 825,460 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of GDS by 58.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,109,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,601,000 after purchasing an additional 775,707 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GDS by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,775,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,274,000 after purchasing an additional 89,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GDS by 6.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,746,000 after purchasing an additional 98,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

GDS traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.30. 436,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of -175.58 and a beta of 1.18. GDS has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.89.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

