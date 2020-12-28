24,600 Shares in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ECHO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 6.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 8.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

ECHO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

Shares of ECHO stock opened at $27.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.04 million, a PE ratio of 115.42, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $31.23.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $691.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.67 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $586,600.00. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

