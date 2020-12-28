22,905 Shares in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,905 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth $65,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the third quarter worth $76,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the third quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,160.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

QUOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

QUOT opened at $9.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. Quotient Technology Inc. has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.21 million, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 13.42%.

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

