$2.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) will post $2.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Altice USA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.49 billion and the highest is $2.55 billion. Altice USA posted sales of $2.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year sales of $9.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.85 billion to $9.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.97 billion to $10.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $35,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,132,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA stock opened at $36.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.18 and a beta of 1.09. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $36.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

