$152.70 Million in Sales Expected for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to announce sales of $152.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $156.10 million and the lowest is $150.70 million. Vera Bradley posted sales of $156.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year sales of $478.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $476.40 million to $482.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $535.70 million, with estimates ranging from $492.70 million to $570.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Vera Bradley’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

In other Vera Bradley news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 42,785 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $320,887.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,663,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 198.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the third quarter worth $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,136. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $281.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31 and a beta of 1.60.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

