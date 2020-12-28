10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 49.7% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth $46,000.

In related news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $1,019,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 510,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,430,164.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $1,514,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,377,453.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,488 shares of company stock valued at $16,946,683 in the last quarter.

10x Genomics stock opened at $151.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.83. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $166.31.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $71.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.19 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TXG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

