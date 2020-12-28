$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will report earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. Logitech International reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $4.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.06 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOGI shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.56.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $92.96 on Friday. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $95.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.18.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $3,257,031.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,070,526.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,004 shares of company stock worth $11,528,867 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Logitech International by 271.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 66,976 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Logitech International by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Logitech International by 430.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

