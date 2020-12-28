-$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will announce earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.07) and the highest is ($0.64). G1 Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.94) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($3.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million.

GTHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. G1 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $745.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.47. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31.

In other news, Director Seth Rudnick sold 18,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $385,741.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn P. Muir purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,081.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,569 over the last quarter. 15.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

