$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to announce $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Campbell Soup reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.38.

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $292,025.25. Company insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 197.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPB traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.15. 12,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,940. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 9th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.46%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Earnings History and Estimates for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

