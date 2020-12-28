$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. AstraZeneca reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS.

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. HSBC raised AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 32.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 102,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 20,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZN opened at $48.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

