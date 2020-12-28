$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Main Street Capital reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Main Street Capital.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $51.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Main Street Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.27. 11,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,176. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $45.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.56 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 16.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 354,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at $292,000. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a principal investment firm that primarily provides equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors.

See Also: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Main Street Capital (MAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.