-$0.47 EPS Expected for Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will report earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.42). Kala Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%.

KALA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $325,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $768,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 190.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $135,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KALA stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.38. 30,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,634. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $413.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.