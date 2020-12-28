$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSE:GDP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSE:GDP) will post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.13. Goodrich Petroleum posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Goodrich Petroleum.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Goodrich Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

NYSE GDP traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,794. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $130.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.32. Goodrich Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goodrich Petroleum (GDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.