$0.28 EPS Expected for Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) will report $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Capitala Finance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Capitala Finance reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capitala Finance will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capitala Finance.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 million. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 118.60%.

CPTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

In related news, Director Larry W. Carroll bought 3,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,503.18. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $696,204. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry W. Carroll bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,696.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,912 shares of company stock valued at $113,131 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Capitala Finance by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 244,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in Capitala Finance by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 20,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,749 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Capitala Finance by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 152,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

CPTA traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $14.50. 220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,998. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.54. The firm has a market cap of $39.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.84. Capitala Finance has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $55.20. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

