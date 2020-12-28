$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAON will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AAON.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.76 million. AAON had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.49%. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAON shares. BidaskClub raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AAON from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AAON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In related news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AAON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in AAON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in AAON by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AAON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in AAON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

AAON stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.48. The stock had a trading volume of 38,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,819. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 0.69. AAON has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $69.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.35.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. AAON’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

