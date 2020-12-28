$0.11 EPS Expected for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. Yamana Gold posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $439.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.33 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.86.

Shares of NYSE AUY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.67. 7,438,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,145,273. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $7.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,657,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,496,000 after buying an additional 3,603,524 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 5.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,690,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,100,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,428,000 after acquiring an additional 140,608 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,360,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,854,000 after buying an additional 6,791,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,907,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,635,000 after acquiring an additional 67,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

