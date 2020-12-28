$0.11 EPS Expected for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2020 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. Yamana Gold posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $439.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.33 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.86.

Shares of NYSE AUY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.67. 7,438,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,145,273. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $7.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,657,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,496,000 after buying an additional 3,603,524 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 5.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,690,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,100,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,428,000 after acquiring an additional 140,608 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,360,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,854,000 after buying an additional 6,791,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,907,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,635,000 after acquiring an additional 67,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yamana Gold (AUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.