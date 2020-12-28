$0.03 EPS Expected for Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) to report $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Telenav’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.02. Telenav reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.20 million. Telenav had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TNAV shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Telenav by 657.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Telenav in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Telenav by 50.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Telenav by 82.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telenav in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TNAV traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $4.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,056. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average is $4.77. Telenav has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $224.78 million, a PE ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 0.31.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Automotive and Mobile Navigation segments. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

