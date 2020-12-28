-$0.03 EPS Expected for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cutera’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.11). Cutera posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 121.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.29. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million.

Several brokerages have commented on CUTR. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cutera from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens increased their target price on Cutera from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cutera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

CUTR traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.53. 5,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,862. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cutera has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 339.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,644 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Cutera by 4,366.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,948 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cutera by 358.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Cutera by 24.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cutera by 28.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

