Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Receives $53.90 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.90.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZYME. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $136,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,033,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,672. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 39,334 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,749,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Zymeworks by 543.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZYME traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.55 and a 200 day moving average of $39.68. Zymeworks has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $56.73.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.54). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

