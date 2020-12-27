ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded down 36.5% against the dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a market cap of $515,217.32 and approximately $5.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 60.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

