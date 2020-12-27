ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $270,526.96 and approximately $222.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Paritex and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.23 or 0.00630812 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000661 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Token Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 86,650,887,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,650,887,568 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

