Zeusshield Trading Up 0.5% This Week (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Zeusshield token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $202,365.63 and approximately $6,647.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00041813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.48 or 0.00285853 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00030836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00014876 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

ZSC is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zeusshield can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

