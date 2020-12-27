Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zebra builds tracking technology and solutions that generate actionable information and insight, giving companies unprecedented visibility into their businesses by giving physical things a digital voice. Zebra’s extensive portfolio of solutions give real-time visibility into everything from products and physical assets to people, providing very precise operational data not only about where things are, but what condition they are in. This allows business leaders to use data to make better, more informed decisions, respond in real-time and ultimately, help businesses understand how they work, and how they could work better. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Zebra Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $310.89.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $376.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $365.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.04. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $388.92.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joachim Heel sold 3,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.10, for a total value of $1,083,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,025,238.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 42,505 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.02, for a total value of $14,537,560.10. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,732 shares of company stock valued at $30,271,308. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after purchasing an additional 30,478 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 185.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

