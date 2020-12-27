Zebi (ZCO) Price Reaches $0.0013

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 48.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last seven days, Zebi has traded down 58.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zebi token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, LATOKEN and Koinex. Zebi has a total market cap of $173,604.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00127391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00019743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.80 or 0.00639230 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00156479 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.37 or 0.00334814 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00056906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00086358 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io . Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Koinex, DDEX, Hotbit, OKEx, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

