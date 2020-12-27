Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) to “Hold”

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on Trilogy Metals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Trilogy Metals stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. Trilogy Metals has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $2.74.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

In related news, CEO Tony Giardini bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,919.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,511,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,018.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 30.0% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its stake in Trilogy Metals by 18.5% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 567,456 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 88,650 shares in the last quarter.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

