Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. Martin Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 3.04.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.53 million for the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 83.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 17.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 264.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 226,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 164,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 165.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 163,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 12 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

