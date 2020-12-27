Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) to Hold

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN ISDR opened at $19.52 on Friday. Issuer Direct has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $24.35.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 million.

In other Issuer Direct news, Director William H. Everett sold 4,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $104,247.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,060.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Patrick Galleher sold 11,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $243,886.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,072 shares of company stock valued at $578,259.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Issuer Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Issuer Direct during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Issuer Direct by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in North America and Europe. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower module, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Issuer Direct (ISDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.