Zacks: Brokerages Expect Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) to Announce -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) to post ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Potbelly’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Potbelly reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3,500%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $72.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.90 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.27%.

Zacks Investment Research raised Potbelly from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 56.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 102,414 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly during the third quarter worth about $6,695,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 41.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 271,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 79,025 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBPB stock opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69. The firm has a market cap of $104.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.40. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

