Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) to Announce -$0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) to post ($0.49) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oncorus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full-year earnings of ($8.69) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.61). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oncorus.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($11.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($10.47).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ONCR. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oncorus in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Oncorus in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oncorus in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

In other Oncorus news, Director Luke Evnin purchased 151,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $2,268,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sunstates Fund L.P. Mpm acquired 173,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,606,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

ONCR stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,318. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.32. Oncorus has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $37.08.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform that it is in Phase I clinical trial to treat various cancers.

