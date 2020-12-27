Zacks: Brokerages Expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.87 Million

Brokerages expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to post $7.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Merus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.00 million. Merus reported sales of $7.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full year sales of $28.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.46 million to $29.93 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $30.79 million, with estimates ranging from $28.60 million to $33.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Merus.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Merus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Merus in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Merus in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Merus in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Merus by 94.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the period. 61.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRUS opened at $18.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.96. Merus has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $20.64.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

