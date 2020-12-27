Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.58) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.38). Intellia Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($2.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTLA shares. Summer Street started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.95.

In other news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $135,883.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,314.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,311,444.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 267,760 shares of company stock worth $10,579,600. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $62.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average of $26.65. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $68.84.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

