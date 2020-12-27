Zacks: Brokerages Expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to Announce -$0.29 EPS

Analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). AtriCure posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.23. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

In related news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 18,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $930,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,544,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $26,934.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,278 shares of company stock valued at $6,774,603. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 1,285.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in AtriCure in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in AtriCure by 9.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $57.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,413. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average of $42.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.04 and a beta of 1.06. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

