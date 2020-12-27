Zacks: Brokerages Expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.30. Atlassian posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $459.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.13 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Atlassian from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Atlassian from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.82.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.79. 658,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $110.01 and a twelve month high of $250.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.42.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter worth approximately $1,889,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,947,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 44.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 760,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,257,000 after buying an additional 233,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

