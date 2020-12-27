Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.65 Million

Equities analysts expect that Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) will report $50.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.70 million. Twin Disc posted sales of $59.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full year sales of $218.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $216.00 million to $220.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $247.45 million, with estimates ranging from $235.60 million to $259.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Twin Disc.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.90 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TWIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Twin Disc in a report on Sunday, November 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Twin Disc during the second quarter worth $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the third quarter worth $111,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 646.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 20,094 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the third quarter worth $164,000. 53.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twin Disc stock opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The company has a market cap of $101.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin Disc (TWIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.