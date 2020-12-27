Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $958.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to announce sales of $958.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $995.00 million and the lowest is $889.81 million. Sally Beauty posted sales of $980.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.54 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 305.73% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised Sally Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 11,350 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $124,169.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,826.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 4,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $44,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at $351,359.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sally Beauty by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 412,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 5,272.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,012,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,689,000 after buying an additional 993,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000.

NYSE SBH traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.65. The company had a trading volume of 854,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,430. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.53. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $18.51.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

