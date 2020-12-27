Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Will Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.16. Newmont reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Newmont.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEM. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.51.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $86,208.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,650,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,565 shares of company stock worth $2,299,827 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Newmont by 17.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Newmont by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 47.5% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 11.0% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

NEM opened at $60.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.66. Newmont has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.22.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmont (NEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.